Gen Bajwa thought PTI’s popularity will die down: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa thought PTI’s popularity will die down but it didn’t, ARY News reported.

Talking to senior journalists in Lahore the PTI chief said that Mr Bajwa had made a deal with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was controlled by the Establishment.

The PTI chief predicted that the next general elections would be held in March or April 2023.

He said that PTI lawmakers will go to national assembly to verify their resignations on Monday.

According to the Supreme court order the funding cases of all the parties should be heard together, Imran khan said. PTI has a database of 40 thousand donors but PPP and PML-N don’t have any record of their party funds, he added.

He lashed out at the PPP chairman and foreign minister, stating that he has done more foreign trips than me. Are these his private trips?

The former prime minister maintained that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) was on his side that why the party will be in coalition with them.

Earlier, Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were running away from general polls due to his fear.

