Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh recreate viral reel

The latest reel recreation of Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza is viral on social media sites.

The adorable reel-to-real-life couple of Bollywood, Riteish and Genelia never fail to win the gram, be it with their PDA-filled posts, mushy comments or their hilarious reel recreations.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Recently, ‘Chance Pe Dance’ actor took to her account to treat her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application and dropped yet another rib-tickling video as the duo – dressed in their festive best – lipsynced the viral script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

“Love at First-Wash,” D’Souza wrote in the caption of the post.

The reel video was played over 36 million times and received at least 3.5 million likes from social users. A huge number of them also dropped heart-warming comments for the B-town couple.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored couples of the Tinsel Town. They met on the set of their debut film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ (2003) and fell in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

They got married a decade later, and are now parents to two sons, Rahyl, 8, and Riaan, 6.

Related: Riteish Deshmukh’s video with wife Genelia D’Souza goes viral

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh has worked on super-hit projects including ‘Bardaasht’, ‘Masti’, ‘Dhamaal’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Bluffmaster’ and others. His last release was the Netflix title ‘Plan A Plan B’.

On the other hand, Genelia D’Souza has been a part of films like ‘Masti’, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Chance Pe Dance’, ‘Life Partner’, ‘Tere Naal Love Hogaya’ and others.

Comments