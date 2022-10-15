Riteish Deshmukh’s video with wife Genelia D’Souza goes viral

A cute video of Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on the social media application Instagram showed Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza having a loving moment together. The clip got 1.6 million likes and thousands of comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored celebrity couples. They met on the set of their debut Bollywood film Tujhe Meri Kasam, fell in love and married more than a decade later. They are parents to sons Rahyl and Riaan.

Related – Genelia D’Souza opens up about people’s comments before marriage

The duo never shy from showing their love for each other and they take to Instagram to share pictures and videos of each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)



It is pertinent to mention that Riteish Deshmukh has worked in super-hit projects with Bardaasht, Om Shanti Om, Dhamaal, Housefull, Ek Villain and others.

Ganelia D’Souza has been seen in films such as Masti, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Chance Pe Dance, Jai Ho, Force 2, It’s My Life and others.

Comments