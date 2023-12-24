General elections: Deadline for submitting nomination papers ends

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s deadline for submission of nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 for the National and Provincial Assembly has ended today (Sunday) at 04:30 PM, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had acceded to the appeals of various political parties, deciding to extend the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming general elections until Sunday (today).

As per details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) submitted the nomination papers of the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif for NA-130 of Lahore.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto also submitted his nomination papers for NA-196. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also filed his nomination papers for NA-128, Lahore.

The PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination papers have been submitted from NA-207, Nawabshah.

As per the Commission’s updated schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers is slated to occur from Monday through the 30th of this month.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January, with decisions expected by the 10th of January.

The Election Commission is set to release the updated list of candidates on the 11th of January, and candidates have until the 12th of January to withdraw their papers.

Related: ECP revises schedule for general election 2024

The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on the 13th of January, and the general elections are scheduled for the 8th of February.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections.

Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20. An official from the ECP informed the state news agency that, up to this point, they have received responses from 103 representatives of foreign media living in Pakistan.

The ECP has printed over 200,000 accreditation cards and appointed District Monitoring Officers and teams to oversee compliance with the code of conduct.