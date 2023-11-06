General elections: ECP ‘finalises’ list of polling staff

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ‘finalised’ list of polling staff for the general elections 2024, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As many as 10,73,061 polling staff including presiding officers and assistant presiding officers will be deployed across the country on February 8.

In Punjab, 54,706 presiding officers, 310,968 assistant presiding officers and 160,445 polling workers will be deployed to ensure the smooth process of the election process, the sources said.

In Sindh, 264,100 polling staff including presiding and assistant presiding officers will be deployed.

Sources further say, as many as 166,655 presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other polling staff will be deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to perform election duties.

In Balochistan 5,266 presiding officers, 15,075 assistant presiding officers and 30,150 other polling staff will be deployed on February 8, the sources privy to the development said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.