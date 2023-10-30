General elections: ECP takes major decision on FBR’s request

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a major decision on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) request regarding the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FBR spokesperson said that the ECP exempted all Federal Board of Revenue employees from duties in the upcoming general elections.

The board had made a formal request to the commission for exempting its employees from election duties. The ECP approved the request and exempted all FBR workers from election duties.

The FBR headquarters informed all chief commissioners and field offices regarding the ECP’s decision.

Election date?

A few days ago, it was learnt that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was considering to fix January 28 – 2024 as the election date.

According to the details, the Election Commission has proposed to hold the general elections in the country on January 28, 2024, however, sources stated that the ECP is consulting to fix Sunday as the day for polling.

The sources within the ECP stated that the Supreme Court will be informed regarding the election schedule, after the completion of delimitation of constituencies which is expected to conclude by November 30.

Earlier to this, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday denied impressions that general elections could see a further delay in the country.

The ECP said that the schedule for the general elections will be announced immediately after the announcement of the delimitations.

The statement added that the first stage in creating fresh delimitations has already been completed and the second would be completed on October 27. “A final list will be issued by November 30,” the statement added.

Reacting to President Arif Alvi’s remarks regarding the delay in general elections, the election body said that “it is fully prepared to hold polls”.