General elections: MQM-P makes key decisions

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movmeent Pakistan (MQM-P) has made key decisions regarding the general elections, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

MQM-P Rabita Committee session has been summoned by the convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday (today) at 4:00 pm to discuss the political situation, general elections and delimitation process.

Sources said that Dr Farooq Sattar will give a briefing to the caretaker prime minister in a meeting. The Rabita Committee decided to respond to rumours about division in MQM-P.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also refuted the media reports regarding differences among the MQM-P leaders. The governor said that MQM-P leaders were organised and united. He added that he initiated talks with all stakeholders for the Karachi development.

The Rabita Committee, in its upcoming session, will devise a strategy to stage protests against the inflated utility bills and loadshedding.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P leaders decided to not step back from its stance on new delimitations and revised voter lists for the general elections.

On Tuesday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation met the caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the Governor’s House.

The MQM-P delegation includes Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also attended the meeting.

The delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

In the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall situation including the economy, interfaith harmony as well as other matters.

The MQM delegation drew the prime minister’s attention towards the issues of delimitation in Karachi as well as the shortage of water.

The MQM-P leaders demanded the completion of the delimitation process at the earliest. The MQM-P leaders also urged the appointment of impartial officials to the election commission, bureaucracy and other government departments.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar assured that the government would utilise all possible resources to address the issues faced by Karachi citizens.