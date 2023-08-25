All political parties agreed to hold elections on new census data: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said in a declaration that all political parties had agreed to conduct general elections on new census data, ARY News reported on Friday.

The election commission issued a declaration after holding consultations with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) delegation today.

It stated that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had unanimously approved the 2023 census statistics and all political parties agreed to hold general polls on the basis of new census data.

The commission said that the delimitation schedule was announced in accordance with the Constitution and law.

During the consultative meeting, the PML-N delegation suggested completing the revision of the electoral list with the delimitation process. The PML-N leaders also recommended the ECP to not make any delay in the general polls.

The political party suggested the commission for holding consultations again on the election code of conduct. They asked the ECP to impose a ban on hate speeches and allow the candidates to only issue posters and stickers.

The PML-N suggested that the election campaign should be run by the political parties, whereas, the candidates should not be allowed to run their own media campaign.

The political party further suggested that the ECP should assign duties to its officers to implement the election code besides completing the delimitation and electoral list revision in a single phase.

The ECP announced that it will finalise the election code of conduct after consulting the political parties. The commission stated that general elections will be transparent and impartial in which all political parties will be given equal opportunities.

It added that strict legal action will be ensured over the code violations besides improving the election monitoring system.

Yesterday, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the government would hold the general elections in accordance with the timeline of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The election will be conducted on the date which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce,” the minister said while talking to the media.

“We stand by the Election Commission’s stance, as we do not have any intention to take its powers back,” the minister maintained.

In accordance with Article 218(3) of the Constitution, he said the caretaker government would provide all-out support to the ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections.