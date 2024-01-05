General elections: PPP names candidates from Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday unveiled the names of its candidates for the upcoming February 8 general elections in both national and provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to the list issued by PPP Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, the party fielded 65 candidates for the National Assembly and 162 for the provincial assembly seats in Sindh and Balochistan.

Among the notable candidates, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari are set to spearhead the party’s representation in the national assembly seats within Sindh.

Meanwhile, prominent politicians – including Khursheed Shah, Ejaz Jakhrani, Nafeesa Shah, Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar Rasul Bakhsh Chandio, Nabil Gabol, and Abdul Qadir Patel – will contest elections for national assembly seats from Sindh.

Furthermore, the PPP is prepared to contest all 119 seats of the Sindh Assembly, with prominent leaders – including Murad Ali Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani – set to participate in the election fray.

On the other hand, the PPP fielded 12 candidates for national assembly seats and 43 for provincial assembly seats from Balochistan.

A day earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party will contest general elections 2024 from every constituency.

“We do not believe in the politics of hatred and division, and will take our manifesto to the people, and contest the elections based on that, as done by our ancestors, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he reiterated.

The former foreign minister stated that PPP’s 10-point agenda and the economic plan it contains will be conveyed to the people saying that “we have to make the people of Raiwand understand that if they wish to form a government of the people, labourers, farmers and students, then PPP is the sole option, not the PML-N or PTI.”