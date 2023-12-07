General elections should not be made controversial: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

JHELUM: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Thursday that the forthcoming general elections should not be made controversial, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the general elections will be held on February 8, 2024. “I think, the ‘Bat’ symbol will exist in the elections. Upcoming polls should not be made controversial.”

The NA speaker urged to adopt constitutional moves to avoid further disasters. He admitted that the delimitations should be based on ground realities.

He clarified once again that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are on the same page.

In a significant move ahead of the February 8 general elections, top politicians from Balochistan are all set to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ranks.

The senior politicians belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to join PPP after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had extended an invitation to Balochistan political leaders on behalf of PPP leadership.

The former lawmakers who are set to join the PPP include former CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Umar Khan Jamali and Ziaullah Langu.

Langu had served as home minister in Jam Kamal’s cabinet while Mir Umar Jamali, who was elected as MPA on a ticket of PTI, is a son of former Pakistan PM late Mir Zafarullah Khan.

Earlier, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had formed different committees to reach out to ‘electables’ and other political players to formidably place the party in the 2024 elections.