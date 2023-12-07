Top Balochistan electables all set to join PPP

QUETTA: In a significant move ahead of the February 8 general elections, top politicians from Balochistan are all set to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ranks, ARY News reported.

The senior politicians belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to join PPP after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had extended an invitation to Balochistan political leaders on behalf of PPP leadership.

The former lawmakers who are set to join the PPP include former CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Umar Khan Jamali and Ziaullah Langu.

Langu had served as home minister in Jam Kamal’s cabinet while Mir Umar Jamali, who was elected as MPA on a ticket of PTI, is a son of former Pakistan PM late Mir Zafarullah Khan.

Earlier, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had formed different committees to reach out to ‘electables’ and other political players to formidably place the party in the 2024 elections.

“President PPPP @AAliZardari has formed a committee for dialogues with other political personalities with immediate effect,” party’s information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi had said on X (formerly Twitter).

Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Sajid Toori will be the members of a committee in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For Sindh, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and for Balochistan Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch are the members of the committees.