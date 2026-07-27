RAWALPINDI: General Syed Aamer Raza, HI (M), S Bt, Commander National Strategic Command, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Field Marshal congratulated the General Officer on assuming command.

Later, the Commander National Strategic Command was presented a Guard of Honour upon his appointment.

The General laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The General laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed General Aamer Raza as the Commander of the National Strategic Command.

He was previously serving as the Chief of the General Staff of Pakistan Army.

In a statement, the PM Office said that the premier promoted Gen Raza from the Lieutenant General’s rank to the rank of “Four-Star General” and simultaneously appointed him to the coveted post.

Read More: Lt Gen Aamer Raza promoted as four-star general, appointed as commander NSC

He is the country’s first Commander of the Nat­ional Strategic Command, a newly created four-star office that will oversee the operational integration of Pakistan’s strategic forces.