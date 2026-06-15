GENEVA: Geneva police on Sunday fired teargas at protesters who set fire to a Tesla vehicle and smashed ​windows at a United Nations agency as they vented their anger at ‌a Group of Seven summit about to take place across the border in France.

Some 20,000 people gathered for a march that was initially peaceful but protesters later targeted what they depicted as symbols ​of capitalism and multilateralism, including the parked Tesla and the UN office.

Demonstrators ​ripped bricks from the ground to throw at police, while children ⁠cried as teargas wafted over downtown Geneva’s sun-baked streets, Reuters witnesses said.

Protests have been ​common at G7 gatherings over the years, with many demonstrators using the summits to ​decry capitalism, globalisation, climate change and inequality.

Demonstrators said they came to protest against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Last week Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has ​worked as an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, became the world’s first trillionaire.

“To me, ​it’s a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even ‌richer ⁠while the poor are left behind,” said protestor Pippa Saugy.

The June 15–17 G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, on the shore of Lake Geneva, will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, alongside the European Union.

Wars ​in the Middle East and Ukraine ​are set to ⁠dominate the agenda, while leaders will seek to avoid a clash with Trump as he seeks to finalise a framework peace ​deal with Iran.

In Geneva, businesses were boarded up and hundreds of ​riot police ⁠were deployed in the streets amid prior concerns the about violence.

Mattia Piccard, bristled at the strong police presence.

“This is an attempt to frighten demonstrators, to frighten people and discourage ⁠them ​from coming out to protest,” Piccard said.

Clélia Colin, another ​demonstrator, said she wanted to raise the issue of gender inequality.

“The values represented by the G7 are completely ​misogynistic, and they contribute to inequality,” said Colin.