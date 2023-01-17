Gerard Pique has a sassy response to Shakira’s diss track

Spanish soccer star, Gerard Pique has a silent albeit sassy response to the latest diss track of ex-girlfriend, popstar Shakira.

For the unversed, Shakira’s latest single ‘Out of Your League’ in collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, targets her ex-beau and star athlete, Pique, as the pop artist spoke about being cheated on in the video.

While the song smashed several records on the video platform YouTube and music streaming portal Spotify, Pique has remained mum about the matter up till now.

However, the star athlete has now responded with a new video.

GERARD PIQUÉ llega con un TWINGO y se la pela 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rAkof0RBsh — Mateu Alemany Font (@MPadremanyFont) January 15, 2023

A clip widely circulating on Twitter sees Pique driving into a parking area in a Twingo, before coming out of the budget ride with a big smile on his face. The gesture seems to be a savage response to one of the lines of the breakup song, where Shakira sings, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo” – a possible dig at the former’s new girlfriend Clara Chia and her age.

Moreover, in response to another line from the song, “You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Pique persuaded the brand as the sponsor of the King’s League and was seen promoting it earlier.

It is pertinent to mention that the Latin pop star and star athlete announced their split in June last year with a joint statement via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement noted.

Shakira breaks silence on ‘incredibly difficult’ Gerard Pique split Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

