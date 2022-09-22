Shakira breaks silence on ‘incredibly difficult’ Gerard Pique split

Pop Queen Shakira has finally opened up on her ‘incredibly difficult’ break-up with ex-beau Gerard Pique – the Spanish soccer star.

In her recent cover interview with a foreign magazine, the ‘Waka Waka’ performer – after three months of announcing separation from FC Barcelona defender – has finally opened up on the split and how she dealt with it.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While the pop queen held back from sharing the ‘too private’ reason behind the much-publicized split, she mentioned that it is excrement ‘difficult’ for her to talk about it in public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

“It’s hard to talk about it,” Shakira told the publication. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all.”

She detailed, “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Shakira also mentioned about paparazzi camping outside her house ’24/7′ after she broke the news of the split, hence, she and her kids were restricted to their home. “We can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.”

Shakira concluded on a cordial note saying, “Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

It is pertinent to mention that the Latin pop star, Shakira and star soccer player Gerard Pique announced their split in June this year with a joint statement via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement noted.

Also read: Shakira, Gerard Pique locked in another legal battle?

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Comments