Shakira, Gerard Pique locked in another legal battle?

The ex-power couple, Shakira and Gerard Pique have locked in another legal battle, this time over a $20 million private jet.

The former love birds who headed for separation earlier this year after being together for a little over a decade, have now got into another legal battle (first being the custody of their two kids) – reportedly over the luxurious private jet.

As per the reports from a foreign-based news outlet, now that the custody issue is settled, the celebrity duo is onto the division of material goods accumulated by them over the years of togetherness. One of the many priced possessions that the two own together, is a private jet which is currently worth almost $20 million.

Quoting sources close to the celebrities, the media outlet reported that neither the ‘Waka Waka’ singer nor Barcelona player wants to give up on the aircraft that they jointly owned during their 10-year relationship, thus, have handed over the matter to their respective legal team.

Apparently, the aircraft in the argument is a Learjet 60XR, “a private jet that can accommodate up to 10 passengers.” As per the reports, the multi-million dollar aircraft includes all the amenities required for a family trip – a twin bedroom, a family dining room as well as a living room with a TV.

For those unversed, the Latin pop star, Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique announced their split in June this year with a joint statement via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the statement noted.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, had been together since 2011 and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

