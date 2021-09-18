German airline to resume flights to Pakistan soon: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck, said that German airlines including Lufthansa are in consultation with Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start flights to and from Pakistan.

He said this while talking with a state-run news agency.

“Pakistan and Germany have been enjoying friendly and amicable relations since the establishment of their diplomatic relations,” he said, adding that “there is a scope to further widen these in diverse sectors.”

Recently, a high-level business delegation from Germany met with the Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar here in Islamabad.

The business delegate representing Lufthansa was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation said Lufthansa was really keen on resuming flight operations in Pakistan after 13 years.

“Lufthansa earlier halted operations due to commercial reasons but is interested to start flights for passengers as well as cargo,” the German delegation member had said.

Read More: LUFTHANSA EAGER TO BEGIN FLIGHT OPERATIONS IN PAKISTAN

The secretary, in response to this, offered to arrange a meeting with the Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar to ensure that the plan materializes.

The prospect of this development was earlier discussed in a meeting between the Secretary and German Ambassador H.E. Mr. Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck held on September 08.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lufthansa had relaunched its operations in Pakistan in 2007. It earlier rolled back its operations from the country in 1998.