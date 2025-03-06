German Consulate announces passport collection timings for Ramadan

KARACHI: The German Consulate in Karachi has announced new timings for the passport collection during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the consulate, the new timings will be in effect for a month. The German consulate will provide passport collection services four days a week from Monday to Thursday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm .

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to explore Germany’s captivating blend of history, nature, and culture, you’ll need to navigate the visa process. For Pakistani citizens, a short-term Schengen visa is required to visit Germany.

Germany, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Germany.

The German Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

To secure a Schengen visa, applicants must provide a series of essential documents.

These include a completed visa application form, a passport (issued within the last ten years), a recent passport-sized photograph, and fingerprints (unless previously registered in the Visa Information System).