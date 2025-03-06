web analytics
German Consulate announces passport collection timings for Ramadan

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The German Consulate in Karachi has announced new timings for the passport collection during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the consulate, the new timings will be in effect for a month. The German consulate will provide passport collection services four days a week from Monday to Thursday from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm .

The German Consulate in Karachi has notified the public about the change in passport collection timings during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to explore Germany’s captivating blend of history, nature, and culture, you’ll need to navigate the visa process. For Pakistani citizens, a short-term Schengen visa is required to visit Germany.

Germany, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Germany.

Read More: Germany targets to grant 200,000 visas for skilled job

The German Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

To secure a Schengen visa, applicants must provide a series of essential documents.

These include a completed visa application form, a passport (issued within the last ten years), a recent passport-sized photograph, and fingerprints (unless previously registered in the Visa Information System).

