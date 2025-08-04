German visa services resume in Karachi for Pakistani citizens

KARACHI: The German Consulate General in Karachi has formally resumed German visa services for non-European Union (EU) citizens, including Pakistani nationals.

Earlier, the consulate had put operations on hold last week due to undefined reasons, triggering doubts among visa applicants.

The visa section will start operations from Tuesday, August 5. Applicants can submit their applications through the consulate’s online appointment portal.

Applicants who had received appointments during the suspension period are urged to register again for the new slots.

The consulate emphasised that German visa services for non-EU citizens, including work, study, and family visit visas, will now continue as normal. This resumption follows a series of recent changes in visa policies across Western embassies in Pakistan.



Recently, the U.S. consulates in Karachi and Lahore required some visa applicants to share their social media profiles publicly.

This news is a relief for many people in Pakistan who want to travel to Germany, especially students and professionals waiting for their visa approvals. The consulate thanked the public for being patient and promised to give updates when necessary.

The German visa services are now fully restored, indicating a significant step in easing travel procedures for Pakistani applicants.

With the German visa Karachi process back on track, citizens are encouraged to promptly book their appointments again and prepare necessary documentation.

