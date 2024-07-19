Good news for German visa applicants in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Consulate of Germany has announced restoration of visa services in Karachi, Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Consulate of Germany had earlier announced the suspension of visa services in Karachi until further notice.

Citing security concerns, the German Consulate issued a statement confirming that the visa service will remain suspended until further notice.

However, within a short span of time the visa services were restored in Consulate of Germany in Karachi.

Earlier, in a step towards facilitating international students, Germany relaxed visa rules aimed at facilitating student employment alongside studies.

The new visa rules, effective March 1, 2024, mark a crucial milestone in Germany’s broader strategy to attract and retain foreign talent.

From nursing to hospitality to IT, the German government hopes that the law will encourage skilled workers from all kinds of industries to come to the federal republic and ease the country’s record-high worker shortage.

The revisions to student permits encompass expanded working rights and extended validity periods, offering greater flexibility to students seeking employment opportunities while pursuing their studies. Additionally, adjustments to permanent residency and family reunification rules aim to streamline processes and provide clearer pathways for foreign nationals to settle in Germany.

Under the new German Skilled Worker Visa rules, anyone with a degree from a university or a vocational qualification recognised by the country in which it was obtained can come to Germany if they can demonstrate two years of experience in the field in which they would like to work. The qualification and experience do not have to be related or in the same industry, only applicants’ work experience has to align with the job in Germany that they hope to get.