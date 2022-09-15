Germany announces additional €10m for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Germany on Thursday announced providing an additional €10 million to help to deal with the devastating effects of recent flooding.

“I’m glad to share that is able to provide an additional €10 million to help deal with the devastating effects of recent flooding. We will continue to stand by Pakistan during this tragic time,” he said in a Tweet.

The aid will supply food, hygiene products, medical supplies, etc., to the flood victims in Pakistan.

In addition, Canada has announced an additional $25 million of funding in humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan, an official statement said.

The statement said the new allocation was in addition to the $5m announced last month for humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that his country will continue to provide food, clean water and other essential services through trusted partners.

At least 34 were rescued, and 16.4 tonnes of food were supplied to flood-affected people in the last 24 hours, the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) said on Thursday.

According to the NRFCC report southern and eastern parts of Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and North Eastern Punjab received heavy rainfall while the rest of the country faced hotter temperatures in the last 24 hours with Turbat experiencing the highest temperature with 42-degree celsius, 41 degrees in Sibbi and 41 degrees in Nokundi.

The weather would remain hot and dry in most plains of the country for the next 24 hours while Upper Punjab, Upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir could experience some rainfall.

