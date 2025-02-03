Germany Schengen visa; Minimum bank statement for Feb 2025

KARACHI: If you’re planning to explore Germany’s captivating blend of history, nature, and culture, you’ll need to navigate the visa process. For Pakistani citizens, a short-term Schengen visa is required to visit Germany.

Germany, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Germany.

The German Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

To secure a Schengen visa, applicants must provide a series of essential documents.

These include a completed visa application form, a passport (issued within the last ten years), a recent passport-sized photograph, and fingerprints (unless previously registered in the Visa Information System).

Read More: Germany targets to grant 200,000 visas for skilled job seekers

One of the critical requirements for every Pakistani, and citizen of any other country, is proof of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay abroad. Applicants must submit bank and credit card statements for the last three months.

Bank Statement Requirements

The bank statement’s minimum daily requirement is 45 euros, which amounts to approximately 1350 euros or around Rs3,86,151 for a 30-day stay. As of February 3, 2025, one Euro is equal to Rs286.04.

This financial proof ensures that applicants can bear the cost of their trip without financial strain.

Visa Processing

The German Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani and Afghan citizens, as well as those legally residing in Pakistan. Ensure you meet all requirements and provide accurate documentation to facilitate your visa application.