Germany's Sandra Hueller takes on gender identity in Berlinale period piece 'Rose' 

BERLIN – Oscar-nominated German actor Sandra Hueller said on Sunday that the stigmatisation of gender nonconformity depicted in her new period piece “Rose” is increasing again today.

Sandra Hueller plays the titular character of the black-and-white film set in early 17th-century Germany about a woman who lives as a man to access the freedoms otherwise denied to her.

The ties between Rose’s story, despite being set in the past, and developments happening right now were very palpable, Hueller said at the Berlin Film Festival ahead of the premiere.

“More and more people who were on the path of being more free and integrated in society, respected and accepted, are threatened these days. Again,” she said.

AWARE OF THE RISK

After serving as a soldier in the Thirty Years’ War, the battle-scarred Rose hopes to settle down and become a respected member of her village, without revealing her identity.

“She was very aware of the risk that she’s taking all the time,” said Sandra Hueller, who starred in both 2024 Oscar-winning films “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Zone of Interest”.

“She knows that it can end very, very violently.”

SPARSE TRACES

Austrian director Markus Schleinzer, who co‑wrote the screenplay, said women historically adopted male identities for many reasons, primarily to gain autonomy. But their traces survive mostly through court files or sparse diary entries.

Rose’s character was an amalgamation of several real cases that he had read about. “The number of women who have chosen this life must be much higher,” he said.

“Rose” is competing against 21 other films at the Berlin Film Festival for the Golden Bear top prize, which will be handed out at the closing ceremony on February 21.