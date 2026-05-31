Gerry’s dnata hereby issues this formal disclaimer to categorically refute and deny the false, speculative, and misleading claims recently circulating across various media platforms regarding its business operations. The allegations, disinformation, and distorted reporting being propagated are entirely baseless, legally flawed, and devoid of factual accuracy.

Notice is hereby given that the administrative penalty referenced in recent reports has been formally appealed before the competent appellate forum and is currently sub judice. Any speculative, incomplete, or misleading assertions regarding this matter are therefore highly inappropriate, irresponsible, and entirely contrary to the principles of due process.

It is submitted that the penalty under reference lacks legal substance, as the governing law clearly provides a specific framework for its fair, justified, and lawful imposition, which has not been adhered to in this instance.

It is deeply regretted that certain media outlets have published these unverified allegations without seeking prior clarification or obtaining Gerry’s dnata’s official position.

Gerry’s dnata states in no uncertain terms that this matter is being deliberately sensationalized and floated in the media as a calculated attempt to shift public scrutiny and gloss over the statutory liabilities, regulatory obligations, and potential omissions of the relevant customs authorities and their respective officers.

Gerry’s dnata operates strictly as a licensed Customs Bonded Warehouse. By law, this is a secured facility supervised directly by customs authorities, wherein imported goods are stored, handled, or processed without the immediate payment of import duties or taxes, until such time that the goods are lawfully cleared.

For the avoidance of doubt, stakeholders and the public are advised that:

Gerry’s dnata is not a tax-collecting agency.

Gerry’s dnata holds no legal authority or responsibility to assess, collect, or enforce customs duties or taxes.

Operations are conducted strictly within the authorized legal framework, regulatory requirements, and established customs procedures governing bonded cargo operations in Pakistan.

As a premier organization serving Pakistan’s aviation and logistics sector for over three decades, Gerry’s dnata operates under robust internal controls and remains firmly committed to the highest standards of transparency, governance, and strict regulatory compliance.

Any vested interests engaged in distorting facts or spreading misinformation to damage the company’s reputation will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. Gerry’s dnata reserves all its legal rights and remedies, including but not limited to initiating civil and criminal actions for defamation, malicious misrepresentation, and damages against any individual, media house, or entity involved.

For all queries and clarification, please contact Muzaffar & Company, Attorneys at Law [email protected]