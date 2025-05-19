Ghana Ali aka Zara bids farewell to ‘Naqaab’

Showbiz starlet Ghana Ali bid farewell to her much-loved character of Zara, hours after the final episode of her serial ‘Naqaab’ aired on Sunday.

Basking in the success of her latest project, ‘Naqaab’, Ghana Ali, aka Zara, turned to her official Instagram handle last night to bid goodbye to her on-screen character, expressing her gratitude for all the love from the audience.

With a series of BTS pictures and videos from the drama set, also featuring the crew, Ali captioned the carousel post, “Finally Zara ko justice bi milgya or koi pyar karny wala bi (Zara got her justice and also found someone who loves her)…. Wow what a journey, Naqaab was a like a vacation jiskay khatam hony pay dukh hua (which ended on a sad note)!”

“Zara’s character was like a baby to me , I hope you guys enjoyed Zara as much as I did,” she added. “Thank you for the edits I love u guys so so much we as a team are so overwhelmed with the response thanks again.”

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and praising comments for her on-screen performance.

Notably, Ali essayed Zara, wife of Taimoor (Humayoun Ashraf) in ‘Naqaab’, headlined by Hina Tariq and Ali Ansari. The supporting cast of the play also featured Javed Jamal, Sadaf Siddiqui, Sajjid Shah, Ammara Malik, Ahmed Rafique, Huma Tahir, Rehan Saeed and Hurriya Mansoor among others.

The play was written by Shafia Khan, while Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi helmed the direction of the hit daily serial.

