Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar welcome second child

Congratulations are in order for actor Ghana Ali and her husband Umair Gulzar who welcomed their second child, son Muhammad Elijah Umair.

Ghana Ali announced the good news by sharing the family pictures on her Instagram account. She said that her son’s birthday means more sleepless nights endless love and much more.

“There’s a new baby boy in town. The newest addition to our family has arrived, FAIJAS baby brother is here We are so happy to announce the birth of our baby boy MUHAMMAD ELIJAH UMAIR !!” Ghana Ali wrote.

She added: “Now our home has grown by two feet, more sleepless nights endless love and much more. This boy is indeed a miracle from Allah.”

She said her babies are lucky to have an angel-like father, who stood by the family’s side through thick and thin and always kept everyone else above his own needs.

“I hope your kids will become a person like you are and be there for you just the way u are there for them. We love you so so much 🥹!!! To all those who supported me and prayed for me, I thank them for their endless love and support,” the actor said.

She said that her family is complete and may Almighty Allah protect them from evil-doers that go out of their way to cause harm & hurt. May he grant peace & security in troubling times.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in May last year. They welcomed baby girl Faija Umair on 23rd November 2021.

