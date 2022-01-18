VIRAL: Ghana Ali’s pictures with husband Umair Gulzar, daughter Faija

Actor Ghana Ali shared viral pictures of her photoshoot with husband Umair Gulzar and baby daughter Faija Umair on Instagram.

“Our first family photo shoot!” the photo gallery’s caption read.

The pictures see Ghana Ali holding Faija Umair while she and her husband are looking extremely happy. However, the baby’s face was not shown and will be revealed later.

The picture gallery has more than 20,000 likes from Instagram users.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor has quite a fan base on Instagram with millions of followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing application to share family pictures with the fans.

Earlier, she shared another set of family pictures and was liked by thousands of her fans.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in May last year.

In September, she shared the news of her pregnancy by sharing pictures of her with her husband.

“We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!” she captioned the pictures.

They welcomed baby girl Faija Umair in November 23 last year.

