Ghana Ali breaks silence on the ‘gold-digger’ tag

TV actor Ghana Ali finally addressed the ‘gold-digger’ label she was given by the portals after marrying Umair Gulzar. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv On a recent podcast, Ghana Ali spoke at length about her personal life, kids, marriage and tags like ‘homewrecker’ and ‘gold-digger’ which were given to her in the widespread backlash after marrying ‘millionaire’ Umair Gulzar.

The ‘Besharam’ actor refuted the claims and mentioned that her husband is no millionaire businessman and is rather a ‘normal, middle-class’ person with a decent job. “The poor being is a deputy director. All of those claims were mere lies,” Ali told the host.

“Please tell me the gold that I’ve dug, even I am looking for it,” she quipped.

The actor continued, “Obviously, every person has their savings. He has his, I have mine, so it’s not like I’m dying of hunger. But all that was a lie.”

“Even today, I manage my things on my own. I’m financially independent,” she added.

Responding to another question, Ali also shared that she manages her kids via nannies while making a comeback to the dramas, though, she keeps a check on them herself.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghana Ali tied the knot with Umair Gulzar in May 2021 and the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Faija Umair on November 23 of the same year. They were blessed with their second kid, son Muhammad Elijah Umair earlier this year.

‘I had started to feel like a psychopath…’: Hiba Ali Khan