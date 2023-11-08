‘I had started to feel like a psychopath…’: Hiba Ali Khan

Prominent actor Hiba Ali Khan shared her first experience of essaying a negative character like Raheela in ‘Mayi Ri’.

Actor Hiba Ali Khan, who made her on-screen comeback after four years, doing the negative character of Raheela in the blockbuster daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, recently appeared on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’.

During her outing, the prolific actor shared that the strong scenes especially towards the end of the drama had some negative impacts on her in real life, as she had started to live in the character.

“After recording for the ending scenes when Raheela had become a psychopath, I used to actually feel like that after the shoot as well,” Khan shared. “Because even if you are doing it for a week – confined in a place and acting like that, becoming that person – you are bound to take that with you.”

“And I’m that person, if I can’t feel the character and the scene, I cannot just memorize the lines and act,” she added.

Khan also shared a reference from Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who had shared in an interview that he likes to go to the mountains to detox from a strong on-screen character.

“I did not have that option, so I would just go to my terrace,” she quipped.

‘Mayi Ri’, headlined by young actors Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri, aired its final episode last month.

Hiba Ali breaks down into tears on live TV