Hiba Ali breaks down into tears on live TV

Prominent actor Hiba Ali Khan broke down in tears recalling the custody battle of her kid.

In her recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, popular actor Hiba Ali couldn’t hold back her tears as she recalled the traumatizing custody battle of her kid from her former husband.

Speaking about tough times, Khan said that parting ways from her child was the most difficult part for her, even worse than the divorce. She revealed that the kid was with her for seven years because of certain motherly needs but after that period, was forcefully taken away on court’s order.

Khan shared that she even offered her ex-husband to let the kid be with her against money, but when refused the trauma became so unbearable for her that she couldn’t focus on her work and stepped back.

The celebrity concluded that she eventually won the battle and that moment of that judgement was the breaking point for her instead of the entire struggle.

On the work front, Hiba Ali Khan made a smashing comeback to dramas earlier this year, starring in an antagonistic character on ARY Digital’s blockbuster daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’.

Headlined by young actors Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri, the family play aired its final episode earlier this month.

