Ghana Ali opens up on decision to quit acting

Showbiz starlet Ghana Ali opened up on quitting acting as she addressed her social media post, announcing her departure from the entertainment industry.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

TV actor Ghana Ali, who took social media by storm when she announced her decision to leave the showbiz industry in March, addressed the story post on Instagram, which she had later clarified, was a joke by her brother.

“So I was in itikaaf (isolation) [in Ramadan], when my brother put up that story, because he thought there was a chance I would quit acting after it,” she shared in a new interview.

The ‘Naqaab’ actor continued to divulge, “To be honest, neither my husband nor my family wants me to act, but it is only because of my passion for acting, and their love for me, that they let me do this work.”

Further reflecting on her passion for acting, Ali added, “I’ve always tried to pick characters where I have margin to act, and it gives me immense happiness. I never wanted to be a heroine, but I love acting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The celebrity also maintained that since she is married now and has kids, there are certain boundaries that she has to maintain, therefore, she is mindful about choosing her scripts for films. However, if any good opportunity comes her way, Ali will not hold back.

On the work front, Ghana Ali was most recently seen in ARY Digital’s hit serial ‘Naqaab’, headlined by Hina Tariq, Ali Ansari and Humayoun Asharaf. Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial, written by Shafia Khan, aired its final episode 62 on Sunday.

Also Read: Ghana Ali spills her weight loss secrets for fans