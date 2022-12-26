Ghana Ali rocks in purple in latest pictures

Actor Ghana Ali’s popularity keeps increasing thanks to her performances in stellar dramas. Being a diverse actor, she can make the audience cheer or hate her by playing protagonist and antagonist characters.

Ghana Ali received praise for portraying Raniya in the superhit ARY Digital drama “Benaam“. It has made a force to be reckoned with in the acting industry and will appear in future projects.

The actor has touched the hearts of audiences and social media users. Being a prolific actor, she has an active off-screen presence where she posts captivating clicks and clips of herself and her upcoming ventures.

She posted images of her rocking a purple outfit on the social media application Instagram. Her perfect hairstyle and jewellery selection added beauty to the viral pictures.

Earlier, she shared dashing pictures of herself in western attire. Previously, she swooned with Instagram users with images of her in light blue and black.

The actor married Umair Gulzar in 2021. They are parents to a daughter Faija Umair. Following their marriage, they got relentlessly trolled by netizens over their marriage.

She had it when the trolling crossed its limit. She wrote that netizens unfollow her on social media if they have a problem with anything they do.

