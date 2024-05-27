Ghee prices slashed at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The state-run Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Monday reduced the prices of ghee by Rs18 per kilogramme (kg) across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the utility stores announced a reduction of Rs18 per kg in the price of subsidised ghee for registered families under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The ghee for BISP beneficiaries will now be available at Rs375 per kilogram, down from Rs393 per kg.

Meanwhile, general consumers will also benefit from a price reduction, with ghee now available at Rs445 per kilogram, down from Rs463.

Before this reduction, there was a negligible difference between the prices of these items at USC outlets and in the open market, leading to public criticism of the government and the corporation’s management.

According to documents available with ARY News, the USC outlets were charging Rs860 more than the going rate for a 20-kg bag of wheat flour.

A 20-kg wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs2840 at outlets while the same bag can be bought from the markets at Rs1980.

Sella rice was available for Rs314 per kg in the market but it costs Rs345 per kg at utility stores. The utility stores were charging Rs31 more per kg.

Similarly, sugar is also being sold for Rs155 at the utility stores whereas the essential commodity could be bought at Rs144 from the market.