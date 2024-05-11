Utility stores prices surpass market rates

ISLAMABAD: Utility stores in Islamabad are selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices as compared to what is being offered in the market, ARY News reported.

According to documents available with ARY News, the utility stores are charging Rs 860 more than the going rate for a 20-kg bag of wheat flour.

A 20-kg wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 2840 at utility stores while the same bag can be bought from the markets at Rs 1980.

Sella rice is currently available for Rs 314 per kg in the market but it costs Rs 345 per kg at utility stores. The utility stores are charging Rs 31 more per kg.

Similarly, sugar is also being sold for Rs 155 at the utility stores whereas the essential commodity could be bought at Rs 144. from the market.

Earlier on Thursday, the Karachi administration on Thursday fixed prices of different essential commodities including flour and sugar in the city,

According to a notification issued here, the wholesale market price of sugar has been fixed at Rs 137 per kilogram, while the retail price has been fixed at Rs 140 per kilogram.

As per the notification, Chakki flour’s price has been fixed at Rs 123 per kilogram. The city administration also fixed a price of 120 grams of tandoori naan at Rs 17 and 100 grams of chapati at Rs 12.

The Commissioner Karachi has also warned that action will be taken against those who violate the official prices.