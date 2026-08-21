Ghent University suspends academic who questioned Jason Arday
- By Reuters -
- Aug 21, 2026
AAResize
PARIS- Nathan Cofnas, the academic who had raised plagiarism concerns regarding the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, said on Thursday that he had been suspended by Belgium’s Ghent University.
“I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me,” Cofnas wrote on his X account.
Ghent University did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ email requesting comment.
Arday, once hailed as Cambridge’s youngest Black professor, was found dead last Friday after weeks of intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism and other claims. Arday denied the allegation of plagiarism but acknowledged making mistakes.