Ghent University suspends academic who questioned Jason Arday

PARIS- Nathan Cofnas, the academic who had ​raised plagiarism concerns ‌regarding the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, said on Thursday ​that he had ​been suspended by Belgium’s ⁠Ghent University.

“I was just ​suspended by Ghent University. ​They will almost certainly fire me,” Cofnas wrote on ​his X account.

Ghent University ​did not immediately respond to ‌a ⁠Reuters’ email requesting comment.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge’s youngest Black professor, was ​found ​dead ⁠last Friday after weeks of intense ​scrutiny over accusations ​of ⁠plagiarism and other claims. Arday denied the allegation ⁠of ​plagiarism but ​acknowledged making mistakes.