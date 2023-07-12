Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan’s sports film to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Indian filmmaker R. Balki’s next sports drama ‘Ghoomer’, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is set for the world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

As per the reports from Indian media, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-led ‘Ghoomer’ will have a grand world premiere at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, scheduled to start on the 11th of next month and will run through the 20th.

Celebrated filmmaker R. Balki’s directorial will be presented as the festival opener.

Confirming the development, the actor and director said in a joint statement, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM.”

“Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer,” they stated.

Sharing her excitement, the female lead of the title, Kher said, “I am thrilled and extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart.”

“Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me, this film is much beyond the sport,” she added.

According to the synopsis, the sports drama film follows a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Kher), who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach (Bachchan). It also features Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

