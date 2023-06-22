Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal’ set to premiere at Eiffel Tower

A-list actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming OTT title ‘Bawaal’ became the first Indian movie to premiere at Eiffel Tower.

As per the reports from Indian media, Dhawan and Kapoor-led ‘Bawaal’ will have a grand world premiere next month at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

According to the sources, the title is going global with its web release and prior to that, the team has planned to host a grand premiere in Paris. “The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop,” an insider revealed, adding that the event ‘will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates’ in addition to cast and makers.

The person also teased that the love story has references to the city and key portions had been shot there.

The title, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in their maiden collaboration, follows a ‘small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town and wants to marry her to rise up his social position’.

The romance drama flick is helmed by Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, while, the story and screenplay are written by Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain and Piyush Gupta. Sajid Nadiadwala backs the title under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

‘Bawaal’ is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and territories including India in July.

