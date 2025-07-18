Ghost of Yotei developer shares major update about combat mechanics

Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox has revealed a major change in the combat mechanics for Ghost of Yotei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

During an interview with a US media outlet on Friday, July 18, the Sucker Punch developer confirmed that the upcoming game will depart from the combat mechanics of the previous title.

Released in 2020 on PlayStation 4, Ghost of Tsushima was a blockbuster and sold more than 13 million copies.

Jin Sakai, the protagonist, in the game primarily fought by switching between four combat stances: Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon.

Each stance was designed to fight off different enemy types effectively in Ghost of Tsushima.

The protagonist also made wide use of swords, daggers, longbow, blowgun and bombs.

The upcoming sequel, Ghost of Yotei, takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox confirmed that the stance system in the original game will be replaced entirely by five unique weapons.

“In fact, we added a fifth [weapon],” he said in his interview.

According to Fox, gamers will have the ability to toss enemies into the air using a heavy spear, and will be able to employ a disarm mechanic to grab enemy weapons and use them in the heat of combat.

The Sucker Punch developer also revealed the addition of firearms, however, they will not be the dominant weapons in the game.

He said that the weapons would be “incredibly deadly when used at the right time.”

It is pertinent to note here that Sucker Punch has scheduled to launch the game on October 2 this year.