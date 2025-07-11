WATCH: Sony unveils Ghost of Yōtei in gameplay trailer

Sony and developer Sucker Punch have released 20-minute gameplay footage for the upcoming Ghost of Yōtei.

The development came during the company’s State of Play to dive deep into the details of the upcoming game.

While Sucker Punch has confirmed that the game will be released on PS5 on October 2, the fresh gameplay footage reveals other thrilling and inspiring key details about ‘Ghost of Yotei.’

The story follows Atsu, a female warrior seeking revenge against the Yōtei Six, who are responsible for the brutal murder of her family.

Set against the harsh terrain of Mount Yōtei in Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido), this tale of retribution takes a bold turn with its female protagonist, marking a significant shift from the game’s previous male lead, Jin Sakai.

As per Sucker Punch, the open-world settings of Ghost of Yōtei will allow players to focus on specific gameplay elements, such as exploration or combat.

“Ghost of Yōtei isn’t going to rush you through anything,” the developers said, adding that the combat in the game will give a feeling of a “classic samurai movie.”

As per the game’s description, “Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’” and “is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”