PlayStation announces Ghost of Yōtei State of Play

PlayStation has confirmed plans for a State of Play to showcase the hotly anticipated Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

In a post on its blog, the company announced holding a State of Play on July 10 to dive deep into the details of the upcoming game.

“We are less than 100 days away from the launch of Ghost of Yōtei on PS5 on October 2! This week, we can’t wait to give you your best look yet at what to expect with a State of Play gameplay deep dive streaming on July 10,” the post read.

According to PlayStation, Sucker Punch’s creative directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox will host the State of Play, featuring 20 minutes of Ghost of Yōtei gameplay.

As per the company, the scheduled gameplay reveal will showcase new weapons, while sharing insight into new ways to personalise players’ journey at the edge of Japan.

The PlayStation State of Play will also give a look at new special modes of Ghost of Yōtei.

It is to be noted here that Sucker Punch has scheduled to launch the game on October 2 this year.

The game was confirmed last year when Sucker Punch revealed working on a sequel video game to PlayStation‘s Ghost of Tsushima.

At the time, the developer revealed that the upcoming sequel game will have a new protagonist, Atsu, and a new storyline.

As per the game’s description, “Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’” and “is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”