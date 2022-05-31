Ghotki bus accident claims five lives, injures 13 others

GHOTKI: At least five people were dead and 13 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned in Ghotki on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ill-fated passenger bus was coming to Karachi from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, when it turned turtle at Sukkur-Multan Motorway near point 89.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the Rahim Yar Khan hospital. The injured are said to be residents of different areas of Sindh and Punjab, the police said.

The identity of the dead and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

In a recent similar incident, at least six people were killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.

Consequently, six people died while 30 other sustained wounds. Upon being informed, rescuers reached the site and pulled the dead and the injured out of the overturned bus, shifting them to a nearby medical facility.

