Deadly train accident: PR completes inquiry, orders action against responsible officials

SUKKUR: Pakistan Railways has completed the inquiry of the deadly train accident near Daharki following the collision of two passenger trains and directed to take action against the responsible persons, ARY News reported on Friday.

The inquiry report of the Ghotki train tragedy has been released in which more than 100 passengers lost their lives following the collision of Millat and Sir Syed Express trains near Daharki.

The secretary and chairman of the Pakistan Railways issued directives to the general manager to take action against the responsible persons, whereas, the inquiry completed by the Federal Government Inspector Railway was also declared correct.

READ: PROBE DECLARES DS RAILWAY, 19 OTHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR DEADLY TRAIN ACCIDENT

DS Railway Sukkur Tariq Lateef, Deputy DS Asghar, Divisional Engineer III Ghulam Muhammad, Assistant Engineer Rasheed were among the seven officials who had been declared responsible for the accident.

The railway officials said in its inquiry report that after the Daharki train tragedy, multiple accidents three passengers and four freight trains were witnessed.