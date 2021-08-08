Probe declares DS Railway, 19 others responsible for deadly train accident

SUKKUR: The investigation committee has concluded its probe report on the Daharki train accident and handed it over to the Pakistan Railways’ chairman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigators have declared the broken joint of the railway track as the main cause of the deadly accident that had claimed the lives of 70 passengers and injuring 100 travellers on June 7, said sources.

Sources added that the bogies of Millat Express had derailed due to the broken joint of the railway track. The investigation committee has concluded its probe report after two months which was compiled by a Federal Government Inspector Railway headed committee.

Sources revealed that DS Railway Sukkur and 19 others from the railway staff were declared responsible for the deadly train accident. It was also learnt that the accident had been caused due to the negligence of civil and mechanical engineers and others.

The railway chairman will hand over the probe report to the Federal Minister for Railways after reviewing it. During the initial investigation, six staffers including railway officers had been suspended after the train accident.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 70 people had been killed and more than 100 injured due to a collision between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express near Rohri station.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express had collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies derailed.