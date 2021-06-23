Pakistan Railways decides to hire expert in Ghotki rail crash probe

SUKKUR: Pakistan Railways has finally decided to conduct an independent investigation into the Ghotki train accident from the private sector, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, a high-level meeting on the Ghotki train accident was held at the Pakistan Railways office in Sukkur where it was decided to hire services of an expert from a private company into the probe of Ghotki rail accident that occurred on June 7.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the meeting has finally decided to hire services of rail accident expert Dr Umar to probe train accident in Ghotki.

Dr Umar is currently working as a head of the accident department in a private company and has vast experience in carrying investigations into road and plane accidents.

Read: Clamp of Millat Express bogie no 10 was broken, reveals eyewitness

Previously, he also served in National Highway Authority (NHA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 66 people had been killed and more than 100 injured due to a collision between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express near Rohri station.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies derailed.

Read: Initial inquiry report into Ghotki train accident sent to Azam Swati

Railways minister Azam Swati in a statement had said that there was a clipping issue in the bogies of Millat Express when the train departed from Karachi.