Ghulam Mahmood Dogar appointed as CCPO Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab government has appointed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, replacing Bilal Siddique Kamyana who was transferred to the Centre soon after Parvez Elahi was elected as chief minister Punjab.

The BPS-21 officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has previously served as CCPO Lahore and took strong action against criminal elements during his tenure.

Dogar, who is considered a thorough profession and honest police officer, also launched a massive crackdown against land grabbers.

On July 27, hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab, the federal government removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was issued today and he was directed to report to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was appointed CCPO Lahore three months back when Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister of the province.

On July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

The appointment came after top-ranking government officials — IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal — refused to continue serving on their post. AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar and Inam Ghani were strong contenders for the IG Punjab post.

