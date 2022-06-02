Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed Inspector General (IG) Sindh

Karachi: The federal government has approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon as IG Sindh on the provincial government’s recommendation.

Nabi is currently serving as Additional Inspector General (AIG) in Karachi. He has also served as AIG in Special Branch.

It is to be noted that Kamran Afzal was appointed the IG Sindh a few days back. However, the High court Sindh (SHC) had stopped him from working after he failed to present Dua Zehra, who had run away from her home to Lahore.

The SHC had issued a show-cause notice to Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Dr Kamran Fazal over the police’s failure to recover Dua Zehra, who claimed to have married a youngster Zaheer Ahmed out of her own free will.

Also Read: Dua Zehra case: Nikah khawan denies solemnising marriage

Dua Zerha had released a video message claiming that the Punjab and Sindh police are harassing her and her husband.

However, the arrested nikah solemnizer namely Ghulam Mustafa had revealed before the court that he did not solemnise the marriage of Dua Zehra but his name was used.

Comments