American actor Giancarlo Esposito, famous for his role as Gus Fring in the TV series “Breaking Bad,” has converted to Islam during his time in Saudi Arabia. Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced that the actor recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, while filming in the Kingdom.

Turki Al-Sheikh stated that Esposito officially converted to Islam after his time in Saudi Arabia, where he worked closely with Muslim colleagues on a recent project.

Al-Sheikh explained that the seasoned actor recited the Shahada and then joined the production team in prayer at a mosque. A social media video allegedly captured Esposito praying with the crew, drawing significant online attention.

Turki Al-Sheikh stated that Esposito’s decision was influenced by a positive personal experience in the Kingdom. He noted that the actor valued the hospitality, community spirit, and warmth he encountered while working in Saudi Arabia.

This development has sparked notable reactions online, especially from fans who have followed Esposito’s extensive Hollywood career over the years. Giancarlo Esposito is celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most esteemed actors, recognized for his powerful and memorable performances.

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He became globally known for his role as Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” He also gained recognition for his performances in “The Mandalorian” and various major Hollywood films and TV shows.

His depiction of Gus Fring received several award nominations and critical praise. Currently, Esposito is in Saudi Arabia working on “Seven Dogs,” one of the Kingdom’s largest entertainment projects, as it grows its film and TV industry.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has significantly invested in global entertainment, drawing in major international productions and Hollywood talent.