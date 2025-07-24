web analytics
Pierce Brosnan stuns in first trailer for Giant, the Prince Naseem biopic

The first official trailer for Giant, the upcoming boxing biopic about Prince Naseem Hamed, starring Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan has arrived and it reveals a jaw-dropping transformation from former James Bond.

The film tells the story of the legendary British-Yemeni boxing star and his rise to global fame during the 1990s.

In Giant, Pierce Brosnan takes on the role of Brendan Ingle, the Irish boxing trainer who played a vital part in shaping Naseem’s career.

The trailer shows Brosnan almost unrecognisable in the part, showcasing a new look that has already surprised many viewers.

His performance hints at a powerful, emotional portrayal of a coach who helped guide one of Britain’s most iconic fighters.

Giant stars Amir El-Masry as Prince Naseem Hamed. The young actor leads the film with intensity and energy, bringing to life the story of a boy from Sheffield who became a world champion.

The trailer explores the early struggles, the cultural backdrop, and the drive that pushed Naseem to become a boxing icon.

Alongside Brosnan and El-Masry, Giant features a strong supporting cast including Katherine Dow Blyton, Olivia Barrowclough, and Arian Nik.

The bond between Naseem and Brendan Ingle appears to be a central theme in the film, and the trailer puts a strong focus on their relationship, showing how their connection helped shape a boxing legacy.

Directed and written by Rowan Athale, Giant is set to offer more than just boxing scenes. It looks to present a personal, heartfelt story about discipline, belief, and cultural identity.

Pierce Brosnan’s striking transformation as Ingle is already gaining attention, marking a different kind of role for the actor known for playing suave characters like James Bond.

This isn’t the first time Pierce Brosnan has taken on a more grounded role, but Giant looks set to be one of his most transformative performances yet.

With Amir El-Masry also taking on one of his most significant roles to date, the film promises both emotion and inspiration.

Giant is shaping up to be a powerful retelling of Prince Naseem’s journey, and with Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry leading the way, it’s already building strong early buzz.

