Pierce Brosnan stuns in first trailer for Giant, the Prince Naseem biopic

The first official trailer for Giant, the upcoming boxing biopic about Prince Naseem Hamed, starring Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan has arrived and it reveals a jaw-dropping transformation from former James Bond.

The film tells the story of the legendary British-Yemeni boxing star and his rise to global fame during the 1990s.

In Giant, Pierce Brosnan takes on the role of Brendan Ingle, the Irish boxing trainer who played a vital part in shaping Naseem’s career.

The trailer shows Brosnan almost unrecognisable in the part, showcasing a new look that has already surprised many viewers.

His performance hints at a powerful, emotional portrayal of a coach who helped guide one of Britain’s most iconic fighters.

Giant stars Amir El-Masry as Prince Naseem Hamed. The young actor leads the film with intensity and energy, bringing to life the story of a boy from Sheffield who became a world champion.

The trailer explores the early struggles, the cultural backdrop, and the drive that pushed Naseem to become a boxing icon.

Alongside Brosnan and El-Masry, Giant features a strong supporting cast including Katherine Dow Blyton, Olivia Barrowclough, and Arian Nik.

The bond between Naseem and Brendan Ingle appears to be a central theme in the film, and the trailer puts a strong focus on their relationship, showing how their connection helped shape a boxing legacy.

Directed and written by Rowan Athale, Giant is set to offer more than just boxing scenes. It looks to present a personal, heartfelt story about discipline, belief, and cultural identity.

Also Read: ‘Will always be my Bond…’: Halle Berry says co-star Pierce Brosnan ‘restored her faith in men’

Pierce Brosnan’s striking transformation as Ingle is already gaining attention, marking a different kind of role for the actor known for playing suave characters like James Bond.

This isn’t the first time Pierce Brosnan has taken on a more grounded role, but Giant looks set to be one of his most transformative performances yet.

With Amir El-Masry also taking on one of his most significant roles to date, the film promises both emotion and inspiration.

Giant is shaping up to be a powerful retelling of Prince Naseem’s journey, and with Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry leading the way, it’s already building strong early buzz.