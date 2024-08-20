‘Will always be my Bond…’: Halle Berry says co-star Pierce Brosnan ‘restored her faith in men’

American actor Halle Berry credits her Irish ‘Bond’ hero Pierce Brosnan for restoring her faith in men, with his gentlemanly conduct.

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, 58, who essayed NSA agent Jinx Johnson in the 20th film of the ‘James Bond’ series, heaped praises on her ‘Die Another Day’ co-star Pierce Brosnan, 71, and expressed her gratitude towards the Hollywood icon, for being an absolute gentleman, both on and off the set.

Responding to the question, “What James Bond movie was Halle Berry in?” during a new interview, the actor shared that she was in ‘Die Another Day’ with the Irish actor. “I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He will always be my Bond, always,” Berry gushed.

The ‘Perfect Stranger’ actor continued, “He restored my faith in men in that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

Being honest about the role, Berry disclosed that being a Bond girl was never ‘on her wish list’ initially, however, she has always loved the movies. “But having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honoured to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce,” she concluded.

