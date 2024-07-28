Guy Ritchie pays secret tribute to Sean Connery’s James Bond in new film

Guy Ritchie’s new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, features a subtle but significant tribute to Sir Sean Connery’s James Bond. The film, which delves into the history of the first-ever special forces unit formed during World War II, includes a nod to Britain’s iconic fictional spy, 007.

Based on declassified British War Department files, the movie reveals the formation of the Special Operations Executive (SOE) under Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

This unit carried out espionage, sabotage, and reconnaissance in German-occupied Europe to support the resistance. Among the notable figures in this secretive group was Bond creator Ian Fleming, portrayed in the film by Freddie Fox.

Released on Prime Video in the UK on July 25, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare blends real-life figures with fictional characters.

The cast includes Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard, Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Henry Hayes, and Alan Ritchson as Anders Lassen. It is Ritchson’s portrayal of Lassen, a Danish officer and Victoria Cross recipient that incorporates the special 007 reference in honor of Fleming.

Military consultant Paul Biddiss worked closely with Ritchie, producer Max Keene, and the cast to ensure their performances were convincing, adding an authentic touch to this uniquely British tale.